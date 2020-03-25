Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,784 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

