Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 155.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,451 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of OraSure Technologies worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 30.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.66 million, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.