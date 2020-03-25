Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 860.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of HALL opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

