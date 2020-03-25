Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,032 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $28,135.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $52,761 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.49. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

