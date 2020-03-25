Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.