Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 111,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 510,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 310,607 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 294,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000.

Several research firms recently commented on REGI. ValuEngine downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,652.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGI opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $733.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

