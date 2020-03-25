Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iRobot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 509,675 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 380,297 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in iRobot by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after buying an additional 274,582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iRobot by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 453,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,986,000 after buying an additional 148,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,697,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iRobot from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

IRBT opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

