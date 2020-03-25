Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 771,906 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 597.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,906 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Fluidigm worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after buying an additional 1,850,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,788,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 417,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 37,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLDM. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fluidigm from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $44,615.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,571.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 102,257 shares of company stock valued at $316,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLDM stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

