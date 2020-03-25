Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Jaguar Listed Property LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $35,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,509. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $123.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

