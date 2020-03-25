Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311,480 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after buying an additional 82,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HALO opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

