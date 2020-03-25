Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 12,103 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of MMI opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $991.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

