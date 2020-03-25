Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 17,986 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,986 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Rollins by 175.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 4,291.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 354,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

