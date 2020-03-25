Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 235,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Meridian Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VIVO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,512.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.