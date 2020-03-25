James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. 242,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,410. James River Group has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $938.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in James River Group by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in James River Group by 1,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

