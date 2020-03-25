Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of MEDNAX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth $1,764,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after purchasing an additional 126,831 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $813.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.