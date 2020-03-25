Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock opened at $540.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $452.42 and a 52 week high of $746.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $671.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.