Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 414.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,096 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,031,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 982,752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,302,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 713,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Crane acquired 340,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.48. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

