Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 74,857 Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 354,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 546,887 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitable by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, Director Ramon De Oliveira purchased 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Also, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

NYSE EQH opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.