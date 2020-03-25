Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in AON by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in AON by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.79. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

