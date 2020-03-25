Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 179,046 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 179,046 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $566,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,374 shares of company stock worth $20,894,284 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock opened at $184.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

