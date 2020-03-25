Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 394,567 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,567 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.87% of Hilton Hotels worth $576,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.93.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

