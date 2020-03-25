Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 56,486 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,628,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,486 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.35% of Medtronic worth $525,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

