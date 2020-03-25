Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.49% of Target worth $317,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

