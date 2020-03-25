Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,639,188 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Paypal worth $406,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average is $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

