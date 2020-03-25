Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363,341 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.39% of Morgan Stanley worth $323,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

