Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $335.30 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037,349 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.64% of General Motors worth $335,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

