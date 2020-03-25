Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $558.43 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,307,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554,873 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.43% of AbbVie worth $558,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

ABBV opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

