Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,674 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.12% of Constellation Brands worth $407,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.35.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

