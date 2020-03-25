Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,159,318 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159,318 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.85% of Delta Air Lines worth $319,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,898,000 after buying an additional 1,045,361 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,222,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,942,000 after purchasing an additional 235,111 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,330,000 after purchasing an additional 389,353 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

