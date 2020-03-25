Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.27% of Broadcom worth $336,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 43,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $212.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

