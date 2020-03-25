Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 378,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.17% of Humana worth $566,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.14. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $384.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

