Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 113,803 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.17% of Hershey worth $359,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Hershey by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hershey by 455.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 646,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,986,000 after purchasing an additional 139,088 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $121.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

