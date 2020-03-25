Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,926 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.85% of General Dynamics worth $434,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

