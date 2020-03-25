Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 57,682 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,749,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,682 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $395,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.11.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

