Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 672,687 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 672,687 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.55% of Aptiv worth $374,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.