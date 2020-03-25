Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 757,457 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 757,457 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.89% of Carlisle Companies worth $532,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

CSL opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $151.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

