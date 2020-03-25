Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $133,186.67 and $35,485.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.02588952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,902,023 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

