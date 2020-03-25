Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $4.41. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $16.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $18.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $20.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.64. 695,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average is $134.03.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

