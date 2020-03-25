Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $49.00 Price Target

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been assigned a $49.00 price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

ORCL traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 10,744,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,271,260. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

