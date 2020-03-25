Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €15.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.53 ($52.95).

Shares of RNO stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €18.31 ($21.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.99.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

