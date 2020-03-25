Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target (down from GBX 1,700 ($22.36)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,193.50 ($28.85).

LON:IMB traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,343.80 ($17.68). The company had a trading volume of 4,917,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,260.80 ($16.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,651 ($34.87). The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,619.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,808.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93). Also, insider Jon Stanton purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, with a total value of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

