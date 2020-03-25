Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 340

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.17 ($7.11).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 457.40 ($6.02) on Wednesday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 613.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 604.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rightmove news, insider Andrew Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

