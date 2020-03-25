Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €175.58 ($204.16).

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded up €5.06 ($5.88) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €114.88 ($133.58). The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €143.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €164.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

