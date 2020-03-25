Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for Peugeot (EPA:UG)

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.32 ($27.12).

Shares of EPA:UG traded up €0.33 ($0.38) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.30 ($14.30). 4,971,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1-year high of €21.01 ($24.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.62.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

