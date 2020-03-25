Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$180.00” Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $180.00 price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.41. 5,399,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,879,217. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 782.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.37. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $40,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,949,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and have sold 403,088 shares valued at $69,427,979. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,070,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.