Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DWNI. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.22 ($43.28).

DWNI traded up €2.10 ($2.44) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.90 ($39.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,685 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.13. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

