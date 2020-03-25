Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 125.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.21 ($32.81).

JEN stock traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.20 ($16.51). 502,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €14.70 ($17.09) and a 12-month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

