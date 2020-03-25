Jerome R. Rossi Purchases 2,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $60.65. 48,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,358. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

