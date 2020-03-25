JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JetBlue Airways earned a news impact score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the transportation company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 18,528,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,537,646. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

