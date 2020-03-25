JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

JBLU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,900,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,537,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 54,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.